North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits an airfield in this undated image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 12. Photo: Reuters
In photos, North Korea’s Kim still wears no mask as coronavirus pandemic ‘threatens whole mankind’
- Officials in Pyongyang and its state media have repeatedly insisted that the North remains totally free of the virus
- Leader Kim Jong-un, often pictured not wearing masks, presided over meeting that called for stronger measures against the pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits an airfield in this undated image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 12. Photo: Reuters