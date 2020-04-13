North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attending a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea. Photo: KCNA/DPA
Asia /  East Asia

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un replaces almost half of top governing body in reshuffle

  • Kim has established an iron grip over the levers of authority in his nuclear-armed country since first inheriting power in 2011, aged in his 20s
  • The reshuffle came as a meeting of the country’s rubber-stamp parliament was held on Sunday, with hundreds of lawmakers pictured not wearing masks
Topic |   North Korea
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:41am, 13 Apr, 2020

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attending a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea. Photo: KCNA/DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE