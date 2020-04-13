North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attending a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea. Photo: KCNA/DPA
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un replaces almost half of top governing body in reshuffle
- Kim has established an iron grip over the levers of authority in his nuclear-armed country since first inheriting power in 2011, aged in his 20s
- The reshuffle came as a meeting of the country’s rubber-stamp parliament was held on Sunday, with hundreds of lawmakers pictured not wearing masks
Topic | North Korea
