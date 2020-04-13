Cardboard beds at Narita airport near Tokyo set up for people who have to wait for the results of government coronavirus quarantine checks. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Japan airport builds cardboard ‘hotel’ for stranded travellers
- Narita Airport, near Tokyo, set up the facility in its baggage-claim area for passengers awaiting the results of virus tests
- Results can come as quickly as six hours, but delays now mean many take as long as one or two days, a health official said
