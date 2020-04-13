North Korean defector and human rights activist Ji Seong-ho. Photo: AFP
North Korea defector lauded by Trump seeks election as lawmaker in South
- Ji Seong-ho went on a 10,000-kilometre, six-month odyssey through China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand to reach the other side of the demilitarised zone
- More than a decade later, he is running for South Korea’s main opposition, the conservative United Future Party, in this month’s legislative elections
Topic | North Korea
