Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe adjusts his face mask as he arrives to speak to the media in Tokyo earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
‘Abe the aristocrat’: Japan PM’s ‘stay home’ Twitter appeal amid coronavirus pandemic attracts scorn

  • Shinzo Abe’s video message incensed many who cannot remain at home because Japan’s social distancing policy is voluntary and uncompensated
  • The video, featuring Abe in genteel surroundings cuddling his dog and sipping tea, was also criticised for being out of touch with ordinary citizens
Associated Press
Updated: 10:32am, 14 Apr, 2020

