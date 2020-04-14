Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe adjusts his face mask as he arrives to speak to the media in Tokyo earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
‘Abe the aristocrat’: Japan PM’s ‘stay home’ Twitter appeal amid coronavirus pandemic attracts scorn
- Shinzo Abe’s video message incensed many who cannot remain at home because Japan’s social distancing policy is voluntary and uncompensated
- The video, featuring Abe in genteel surroundings cuddling his dog and sipping tea, was also criticised for being out of touch with ordinary citizens
