A voter wearing plastic gloves casts a vote at a polling station in Seoul on Wednesday. Photo: AP
South Korea elections: a model for how to vote amid a pandemic?
- For any leaders weighing whether to call an election, a big win for the South Korean president could show the political benefits of moving ahead
- The virus provided an opportunity for Moon Jae-in to rebuild support after an economic slowdown, corruption scandals and resurgent tensions with the North
