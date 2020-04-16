Thae Yong-ho won a constituency seat in South Korea’s parliamentary elections. Photo: AP
Thae Yong-ho becomes first North Korean defector to win parliamentary seat in South Korea
- Thae bagged a seat in Seoul’s Gangnam district for the main opposition conservative party in Wednesday’s election
- The 55-year-old was Pyongyang’s deputy ambassador to the UK until he fled to the South in 2016.
Topic | South Korea
Thae Yong-ho won a constituency seat in South Korea’s parliamentary elections. Photo: AP