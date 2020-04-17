Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe leaves after a press conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo on April 17, 2020. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Coronavirus: Japan to give all residents stimulus payments of US$930 each
- Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says the stimulus payments will be made ‘quickly’, as the pandemic decimates the world’s third-largest economy
- Abe also backed the World Health Organisation in the coronavirus fight, in contrast with US President Donald Trump who has vowed to cut funding to the agency
