Pedestrians seen in face masks in Pyongyang on April 1, 2020. Photo: AP
North Korean authorities say there are confirmed coronavirus cases: report
- Officials have been telling citizens in public lecturers that there are Covid-19 cases in the country, according to a report citing sources in Pyongyang and Ryanggang provinces
- Authorities have long insisted that the pandemic had not entered North Korea’s shores
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
