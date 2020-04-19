People wearing protective masks visit the Han River park in Seoul, South Korea, as the country tries to find a middle ground between strong restrictions on public gatherings like church services and sports fixtures, and allowing the economy to reopen. Photo: Bloomberg
As coronavirus cases slow, South Korea extends social distancing policy but relaxes rules
- South Korea reported just eight new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, its lowest rise in two months
- Churches and sports fixtures will face fewer restrictions if they comply with disinfection guidelines, as authorities try to find a ‘middle ground’
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
