A postal worker delivers free cloth masks to a house in Tokyo on Friday under the controversial government programme. Photo: Kyodo
In Japan, dirty face masks spark online backlash against prime minister

  • Shinzo Abe’s plan to distribute two reusable cloth masks to every household in the country had already been widely ridiculed as inadequate
  • Then thousands of the protective face coverings had to be returned after they were found to be dirty, stained or contaminated with dust, hair and insects
Julian Ryall

Updated: 5:16pm, 20 Apr, 2020

