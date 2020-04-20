A postal worker delivers free cloth masks to a house in Tokyo on Friday under the controversial government programme. Photo: Kyodo
In Japan, dirty face masks spark online backlash against prime minister
- Shinzo Abe’s plan to distribute two reusable cloth masks to every household in the country had already been widely ridiculed as inadequate
- Then thousands of the protective face coverings had to be returned after they were found to be dirty, stained or contaminated with dust, hair and insects
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
A postal worker delivers free cloth masks to a house in Tokyo on Friday under the controversial government programme. Photo: Kyodo