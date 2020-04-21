North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: dpa
Kim Jong-un may be in ‘grave danger’ after cardiovascular surgical procedure, reports say
- The health of North Korea’s leader is one of the state’s most closely guarded secrets, known by a handful of people in the inner circle of leadership
- Kim did not attend April 15 celebrations for the birthday of his grandfather and state founder Kim Il-sung, one of the biggest days on the North Korean calendar
