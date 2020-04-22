US President Donald Trump (right) meets North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at Sentosa Island in Singapore in June 2018. Photo: dpa
Donald Trump wishes Kim Jong-un well amid reports on North Korean leader’s health

  • ‘If he is in the kind of condition that the reports say … that would be very serious condition,’ US president tells White House news conference
  • White House ‘very closely’ monitoring claim that Kim is gravely ill after cardiovascular procedure
Topic |   North Korea
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:50am, 22 Apr, 2020

