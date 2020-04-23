Japanese gamblers flock to pachinko parlours, undermining coronavirus restrictions

The government is considering the next step of having local authorities publish the names of the businesses that have ignored requests to close down, he said.

Pachinko parlours already operate in a legal grey area, skirting anti-gambling laws by giving winners prizes that they can exchange for cash off the premises.

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION Newsletter Get updates direct to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy

The issue is coming to a head as Japan braces for Golden Week, a series of public holidays from late April to early May that are among the most popular times to travel. The state of emergency is currently set to end May 6, though an extension is possible. Unlike countries including the UK and France, Japan hasn’t introduced fines for leaving home unnecessarily.

Japan has thus far avoided the explosive surge in cases seen in other parts of the world, but the number has been steadily increasing, and a wave of tourists from urban areas could rapidly worsen the situation in the regions, where the population tends to be elderly. Tourist hotspots have taken the unusual step of urging people not to visit, after a seaside resort saw traffic jams in sunny weather last Sunday.

Abe in his emergency address on April 7 urged citizens to cut contact with others by at least 70 per cent or 80 per cent, warning infections in Tokyo could surge to 80,000 in a month if the current rate holds.

The Osaka prefectural government has received hundreds of complaints about businesses that have failed to close, with pachinko parlours being the most numerous, Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said on Twitter on Tuesday. He plans to have officials contact each business individually, and will publish the names of those that continue to refuse to shut down, he said.

Advertisement

Large pachinko operators may be better positioned to close than smaller companies. Maruhan, which operates 318 parlours, has gradually closed more than 200 of them, according to its website. Yunika, which has continued to operate at least one of its handful of outlets in the Tokyo region, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Total sales for the industry amounted to about 20.7 trillion yen (US$192 billion) in 2018, according to a website operated by Daikoku Denko using data from Japan Productivity Centre.

Akiko Oishi, a former Osaka bureaucrat who is preparing to run in the next general election from the small opposition Reiwa Shinsengumi, said her conversations with business owners refusing to close show they were mostly doing so to avoid having to fold completely.