Masked people commute in Pyongyang. Food prices in North Korea have reportedly risen sharply because of panic buying. Photo: Kyodo
Coronavirus: panic buying of food staples in Pyongyang, as North Korea insists it has no cases
- Food prices in North Korea are reportedly rising sharply because of panic buying, but this is not related to reports that leader Kim Jong-un is ill
- North Korea has told the World Health Organisation it has tested 740 people for Covid-19 and released 25,139 from quarantine, and all were negative
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
