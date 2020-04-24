Not a dawdler: Men ‘snap up things’ quickly, says Osaka’s mayor. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Japan mayor’s remark on ‘indecisive women shoppers’ sparks outrage
- Osaka Mayor Ichiro Matsui says men are faster at grocery shopping, which helps them better avoid social contact during the coronavirus pandemic
- Social media users slammed him for ‘being disrespectful to women and men’, although a few agreed that ‘elderly women’ dawdle
