The Japanese government defines hikikomori as people who have remained isolated at home for at least six consecutive months. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Asia /  East Asia

What Japan’s hikikomori can teach the world about self-isolation during coronavirus pandemic

  • According to Japanese government studies, there are an estimated 1 million hikikomori, shut-ins who do not interact with people outside their families
  • People have started to use the term more loosely to describe themselves hunkering down at home to aid in stemming the spread of Covid-19
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 1:20pm, 25 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Japanese government defines hikikomori as people who have remained isolated at home for at least six consecutive months. Photo: SCMP Pictures
READ FULL ARTICLE