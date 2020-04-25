The Japanese government defines hikikomori as people who have remained isolated at home for at least six consecutive months. Photo: SCMP Pictures
What Japan’s hikikomori can teach the world about self-isolation during coronavirus pandemic
- According to Japanese government studies, there are an estimated 1 million hikikomori, shut-ins who do not interact with people outside their families
- People have started to use the term more loosely to describe themselves hunkering down at home to aid in stemming the spread of Covid-19
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
