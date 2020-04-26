Catholics attend a public mass at Myeongdong Cathedral in central Seoul, South Korea, on Sunday. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: South Korea’s big churches, once outbreak epicentres, reopen
- South Korea managed to curb its outbreak – the first major one outside China – with massive testing and aggressive contact tracing
- But there have been a series of small outbreaks involving churches and other large gatherings of people
