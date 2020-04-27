North Korean leader Kim Jong-un waves while attending a torchlight gala in 2016. Photo: STR / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP
Asia /  East Asia

What would happen to North Korea if Kim Jong-un died?

  • Speculation has been spiralling over Kim’s health in the two weeks since he was last seen in public, after reportedly undergoing surgery
  • Here’s a closer look at what could happen if the third generation of the Kim family to lead North Korea died
Topic |   Kim Jong-un
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:30pm, 27 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un waves while attending a torchlight gala in 2016. Photo: STR / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE