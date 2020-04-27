North Korean leader Kim Jong-un waves while attending a torchlight gala in 2016. Photo: STR / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP
What would happen to North Korea if Kim Jong-un died?
- Speculation has been spiralling over Kim’s health in the two weeks since he was last seen in public, after reportedly undergoing surgery
- Here’s a closer look at what could happen if the third generation of the Kim family to lead North Korea died
