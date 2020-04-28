The intensive care unit at a Japanese hospital. Many facilities are reluctant to admit coronavirus patients as they deal with a surge in cases. Photo: Kyodo
In Japan, stretched hospitals turning away coronavirus cases over medical, financial risks

  • Accepting Covid-19 patients carries significant risks; data shows 931 patients were rejected by Tokyo hospitals or had to wait for emergency rooms
  • Japanese hospitals are also dealing with a shortage of protective gear and medical equipment
Reuters
Updated: 1:46pm, 28 Apr, 2020

