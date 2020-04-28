North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un may not be ill but just staying out of the public eye to avoid the coronavirus outbreak, a South Korean minister believes. Photo: AFP
Is North Korean leader Kim Jong-un staying out of sight to avoid coronavirus?
- South Korea’s unification minister believes Kim may have missed a key holiday because of Covid-19 concerns, and may not be ill, as speculated
- But this would contradict North Korea’s claims that it has no coronavirus infections
