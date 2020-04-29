Kim Pyong-il, a younger brother of Kim Jong-il and uncle of current North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, is seen in the Czech Republic in 2015. He returned to Pyongyang last year and his name is being mentioned as a possible successor. Photo: AP
Could Kim Jong-un’s uncle, who spent decades abroad, become the next North Korean leader?
- With the health of Kim Jong-un still unclear, his uncle Kim Pyong-il is now being mentioned as a possible successor
- Conservative male leaders in Pyongyang may resist giving power to Kim Jong-un’s younger sister Kim Yo-jong, who has been at his side in recent years
