Firefighters attend the blaze at a construction site in Icheon, south of Seoul. Photo: EPA
At least 36 dead after fire at construction site near South Korean capital
- The death toll could rise because more people were believed to be trapped inside the warehouse that was under construction in Icheon
- South Korean President Moon Jae-in called for officials to mobilise “all available resources” in the search and rescue operation
Topic | South Korea
