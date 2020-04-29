Firefighters attend the blaze at a construction site in Icheon, south of Seoul. Photo: EPA
Asia /  East Asia

At least 36 dead after fire at construction site near South Korean capital

  • The death toll could rise because more people were believed to be trapped inside the warehouse that was under construction in Icheon
  • South Korean President Moon Jae-in called for officials to mobilise “all available resources” in the search and rescue operation
Topic |   South Korea
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:36pm, 29 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Firefighters attend the blaze at a construction site in Icheon, south of Seoul. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE