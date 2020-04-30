Devotees receive temperature check as they arrive to celebrate Buddha’s birthday at the Chogyesa temple in Seoul. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: South Korea reports zero new local cases for first time since February
- The country recorded four new infections on Thursday, all imported cases, taking the national tally to 10,765
- A panel also concluded that recovered patients who later test positive for the virus again were not ‘reactivated’, but were false positives
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
