A satellite image taken on April 15 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s train in Wonsan. Photo: 38 North/Reuters
Asia /  East Asia

Kim Jong-un’s train spotted again in Wonsan as speculation continues over North Korean leader’s absence

  • Kim has not appeared in North Korean state media since April 12, provoking intense speculation about his health
  • Pompeo says the US has caught no sight of Kim and there is a real risk of famine in the country amid the coronavirus outbreak
Topic |   Kim Jong-un
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:45pm, 30 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A satellite image taken on April 15 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s train in Wonsan. Photo: 38 North/Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE