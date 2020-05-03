North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends the completion of a fertiliser plant in a region north of the capital, Pyongyang, on May 1. Photo: Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un did not have surgery, says South Korean official
- The North Korean leader was not seen in public for 20 days, prompting speculation about his health, and rumours that he had undergone surgery
- But a South Korean official said they had determined that Kim did not have surgery or any other procedures
Topic | North Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends the completion of a fertiliser plant in a region north of the capital, Pyongyang, on May 1. Photo: Reuters