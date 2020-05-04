Students join an online class while maintaining social distancing at an elementary school in Suwon, South Korea. Photo: EPA
South Korean schools will start to reopen next week as new coronavirus cases drop

  • High school seniors preparing for a highly competitive annual college entrance exam, postponed by two weeks to December 3, can attend classes from May 13
  • Students and teachers will have to wear a mask except for during mealtimes, wipe their desks and maintain distance as they move around
Updated: 6:02pm, 4 May, 2020

