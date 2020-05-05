Burlesque show exotic dancer Aya Yumiko has been unable to perform since the coronavirus outbreak, and is living off her savings. Photo: Reuters
Tokyo exotic dancer who earns tips can’t prove income drop to apply for Japan’s coronavirus aid
- Japan has extended its state of emergency to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, but this means many self-employed people cannot work
- They can claim up to US$9,355 from a stimulus package if they show their income has halved, but exotic dancer Aya Yumiko is unable to do this
