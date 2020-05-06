A woman wearing a face mask walks past a television news screen showing a picture of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. South Korean officials believe he reduced his public activities because of Covid-19 fears. Photo: AFP
Kim Jong-un reduced public activities because of coronavirus, says South Korea’s spy agency
- The North Korean leader’s absence prompted speculation about his health, but Seoul says it does not appear that he had heart surgery
- A new facility in Pyongyang is almost certainly linked to North Korea’s ballistic missile programme, says the US-based CSIS
