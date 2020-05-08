North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends an event at a fertiliser plant north of Pyongyang on May 2. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
Kim Jong-un sends Xi Jinping ‘warm greetings’ over China’s coronavirus success
- North Korean state media says leader sent ‘verbal message’, though it is not clear if he and Chinese president spoke directly
- Pyongyang also lashed out at Seoul over South Korea’s recent military exercises
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends an event at a fertiliser plant north of Pyongyang on May 2. Photo: KCNA via Reuters