Coronavirus: South Korea reports new infection cluster linked to nightclubs

  • A 29-year-old man visited three nightclubs in Seoul’s popular Itaewon neighbourhood over the weekend, potentially exposing at least 1,500
  • South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s approval ratings hit a record high of 71 per cent, as the country plans to reopen schools in stages from next week
Park Chan-kyong and Associated Press

Updated: 3:02pm, 8 May, 2020

People wearing protective face masks walk through the Itaewon district in Seoul. South Korea reported a cluster of new cases linked to nightclubs in the popular area. Photo: Bloomberg
