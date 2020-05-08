People wearing protective face masks walk through the Itaewon district in Seoul. South Korea reported a cluster of new cases linked to nightclubs in the popular area. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: South Korea reports new infection cluster linked to nightclubs
- A 29-year-old man visited three nightclubs in Seoul’s popular Itaewon neighbourhood over the weekend, potentially exposing at least 1,500
- South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s approval ratings hit a record high of 71 per cent, as the country plans to reopen schools in stages from next week
