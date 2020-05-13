Staff in the Intensive Care Unit for coronavirus at St Marianna Medical University Hospital in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
Avigan or camostat: Japan considers unproven coronavirus treatments
- PM Shinzo Abe has called for Avigan to be approved with unprecedented speed if trials are effective, even though it is known to cause birth defects
- Interest in Avigan soared in March after a Chinese official said that it appeared to help patients recover from Covid-19
