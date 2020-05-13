Staff in the Intensive Care Unit for coronavirus at St Marianna Medical University Hospital in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  East Asia

Avigan or camostat: Japan considers unproven coronavirus treatments

  • PM Shinzo Abe has called for Avigan to be approved with unprecedented speed if trials are effective, even though it is known to cause birth defects
  • Interest in Avigan soared in March after a Chinese official said that it appeared to help patients recover from Covid-19
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:47am, 13 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Staff in the Intensive Care Unit for coronavirus at St Marianna Medical University Hospital in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE