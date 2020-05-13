Yoshitomo Yahagi, president of Yamagata Sakuranbo Farm, poses with a basket of cherries. Photo: Twitter
Asia /  East Asia

In Japan, funny-looking fruit proves a virtual hit for one farm amid pandemic

  • After a state of emergency imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus kept his usual customers away, Yoshitomo Yahagi had to get creative
  • Instead of dumping the tonnes of substandard produce supermarkets would usually reject, he labelled it ‘wake ari’ and sold it online for cheap
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 4:19pm, 13 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Yoshitomo Yahagi, president of Yamagata Sakuranbo Farm, poses with a basket of cherries. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE