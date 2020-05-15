South Korea's oldest coronavirus patient, 104-year-old Choi Sang-boon, leaves hospital. Photo: Handout/Pohang Medical Centre
Coronavirus: South Korea’s oldest patient recovers, leaves hospital age 104
- Choi Sang-boon tested positive on March 8 as part of a care home infection cluster in Gyeongsan. She recovered after 67 days of treatment
- News of her recovery came on the same day that the number of people being treated for Covid-19 in South Korea dropped below 1,000
