South Korea's oldest coronavirus patient, 104-year-old Choi Sang-boon, leaves hospital. Photo: Handout/Pohang Medical Centre
Asia /  East Asia

Coronavirus: South Korea’s oldest patient recovers, leaves hospital age 104

  • Choi Sang-boon tested positive on March 8 as part of a care home infection cluster in Gyeongsan. She recovered after 67 days of treatment
  • News of her recovery came on the same day that the number of people being treated for Covid-19 in South Korea dropped below 1,000
Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 6:26pm, 15 May, 2020

