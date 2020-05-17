A soldier beats a man during pro-democracy protests in the southern city of Gwangju in 1980. File photo: AFP
Gwangju massacre: scars still raw 40 years after dictator crushed South Korea pro-democracy uprising
- Massacre of pro-democracy activists in 1980 remains a traumatic landmark in nation’s modern history
- Crackdown left around 160 people dead and over 70 missing and cemented General Chun Doo-hwan’s grip on power
