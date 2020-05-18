People wearing face masks are reflected on the electronic board of a securities firm in Tokyo. Photo: AP
Asia /  East Asia

Japan sinks into recession with forecasts of worse to come as support for Abe hits two-year low

  • Japan has been hit less hard than most advanced economies by the pandemic, but consumer spending has still nosedived as people stay at home
  • Surveys show many Japanese seeing the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as slow and out of touch in its coronavirus response
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:37am, 18 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People wearing face masks are reflected on the electronic board of a securities firm in Tokyo. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE