South Korean President Moon Jae-in during a ceremony marking the 40th anniversary of the pro-democracy Gwangju Uprising. Photo: Reuters
Gwangju Uprising: Moon Jae-in says ‘call of the dead’ led South Korea to embrace democracy
- Demonstrators opposed to military dictator Chun Doo-hwan confronted his martial law troops 40 years ago, resulting in at least 160 deaths
- Moon has regularly highlighted Gwangju and on Monday reiterated his call for it to be included in the country’s constitution
Topic | South Korea
