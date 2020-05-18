South Korean President Moon Jae-in during a ceremony marking the 40th anniversary of the pro-democracy Gwangju Uprising. Photo: Reuters
Gwangju Uprising: Moon Jae-in says ‘call of the dead’ led South Korea to embrace democracy

  • Demonstrators opposed to military dictator Chun Doo-hwan confronted his martial law troops 40 years ago, resulting in at least 160 deaths
  • Moon has regularly highlighted Gwangju and on Monday reiterated his call for it to be included in the country’s constitution
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:44pm, 18 May, 2020

