A Vietnamese worker picks tomatoes at a farm in Asahi, Japan’s Chiba prefecture. Photo: Bloomberg
Japan’s rigid coronavirus travel ban leaves foreign workers in a quandary

  • Almost everyone except citizens is barred from entry if they arrive from one of 100 countries, regardless of their visa status
  • An Indonesian engineer says he left the country on temporary childcare leave, only to find he could neither return nor access his money in Japan
Updated: 1:56pm, 20 May, 2020

