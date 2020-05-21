Security footage shows Michael Taylor (centre) and George-Antoine Zayek, both wanted by Japan, at passport control at Istanbul Airport in Turkey in December. Photo: DHA via AP
US arrests ex-Green Beret and son over former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn’s escape
- Michael Taylor, 59, and Peter Taylor, 27, are wanted by Japan for allegedly helping Ghosn flee to Lebanon to avoid trial for financial wrongdoing
- Duo were arrested after US law enforcement learned Peter Taylor had booked flight from Boston to Beirut
