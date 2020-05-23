Kim Jong-un has not been seen in public since his May Day appearance. Photo: AP
Asia /  East Asia

Kim Jong-un’s train and car spotted in greater Pyongyang area, report says

  • The US believes the North Korean leader is currently in Kangdong county, located northeast of central Pyongyang City
  • Kim recently appeared at a May Day ceremony to mark the opening of a fertiliser plant after he wasn’t seen in public for about three weeks
Topic |   Kim Jong-un
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:37pm, 23 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Kim Jong-un has not been seen in public since his May Day appearance. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE