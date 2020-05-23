Kim Jong-un has not been seen in public since his May Day appearance. Photo: AP
Kim Jong-un’s train and car spotted in greater Pyongyang area, report says
- The US believes the North Korean leader is currently in Kangdong county, located northeast of central Pyongyang City
- Kim recently appeared at a May Day ceremony to mark the opening of a fertiliser plant after he wasn’t seen in public for about three weeks
Topic | Kim Jong-un
Kim Jong-un has not been seen in public since his May Day appearance. Photo: AP