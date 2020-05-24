North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during the conference of the Central Military Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea in this image released on May 23. Photo: Reuters
North Korea’s Kim chairs meeting, discusses ‘nuclear war deterrence’
- Report is first apparent confirmation of Kim’s activities since he was photographed at a May Day ceremony
- Meeting also discussed putting nation’s strategic armed forces on high alert
Topic | North Korea
