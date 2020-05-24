Hana Kimura had recently posted messages on social media seeming to tell her fans goodbye. Photo: Twitter
‘Terrace House’ fans blame Hana Kimura’s death on cyberbullying
- Professional wrestler was among the six cast members of popular Netflix reality show
- Kimura’s last post on Instagram was a picture of herself and a cat with the message: ‘I love you, have a long, happy life. I’m sorry’
