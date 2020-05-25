People seen in face masks in the Sugamo district of Tokyo on May 24, 2020. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Japan seeks to end Tokyo’s state of emergency; eyes US$930 billion stimulus plan
- Safe distancing curbs were removed for most of Japan on May 14 as new infections fell, but the government had kept Tokyo and four other prefectures under watch
- To support an economy on track for its deepest slump in post-war history, Shinzo Abe is mulling a fresh stimulus package, mainly to support businesses
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People seen in face masks in the Sugamo district of Tokyo on May 24, 2020. Photo: AFP