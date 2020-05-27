South Korean students shout slogans in support of Hong Kong protesters outside the Chinese embassy in Seoul on November 23, 2019. File photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese students in South Korea face fines for defacing pro-Hong Kong Lennon Walls in October 2019
- The eight students last year tore down posters put up by Korean students expressing support for Hong Kong’s anti-government protesters
- Prosecutors have asked a court to impose a fine on the students, who were charged with damaging property
Topic | Chinese overseas
