Singapore has imposed tough punishments on those who breach containment rules or spread misinformation. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: Singaporean taxi driver jailed over Facebook post warning of food shortages
- Kenneth Lai Yong Hui sentenced to four months in prison for claiming outlets would close and urging people to ‘stock up your stuff for the next month’
- ‘The psychological fight to allay fear and hysteria is just as important as the fight to contain the spread of Covid-19,’ prosecutor said
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Singapore has imposed tough punishments on those who breach containment rules or spread misinformation. Photo: Handout