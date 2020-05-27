Singapore has imposed tough punishments on those who breach containment rules or spread misinformation. Photo: Handout
Asia /  East Asia

Coronavirus: Singaporean taxi driver jailed over Facebook post warning of food shortages

  • Kenneth Lai Yong Hui sentenced to four months in prison for claiming outlets would close and urging people to ‘stock up your stuff for the next month’
  • ‘The psychological fight to allay fear and hysteria is just as important as the fight to contain the spread of Covid-19,’ prosecutor said
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:15pm, 27 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Singapore has imposed tough punishments on those who breach containment rules or spread misinformation. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE