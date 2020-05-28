A picture posted online by Hana Kimura before her death. Photo: Twitter
Asia /  East Asia

Japanese broadcaster to terminate Terrace House reality show after death of cast member Hana Kimura

  • Female wrestler’s suspected suicide is thought to be linked to cyberbullying
  • Kimura had been target of hateful messages online after episode in which she got angry with male cast member over washing of her wrestling costume
Topic |   Doxxing and cyberbullying
Kyodo
Updated: 4:05am, 28 May, 2020

