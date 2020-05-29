A woman walks past a screen showing file footage of a North Korean missile test at a railway station in Seoul in March. Photo: AFP
US indicts five Chinese and 28 North Koreans over US$2.5 billion in illegal funds for Pyongyang’s nuclear programme
- They are accused of acting as agents of the country’s Foreign Trade Bank in what would be the largest such sanctions violations case ever
- Transactions took place in China, Russia, Libya and Thailand, and many of those charged were bank employees, including two ex-presidents
