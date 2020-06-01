The Chinese man killed his daughter by choking her and pushing her underwater in a bathtub. Photo: Handout
Asia /  East Asia

Chinese man sentenced to 22 years in jail in South Korea for murdering ‘demon’ daughter

  • The man divorced his wife in 2017 and began living with a new girlfriend, who blamed the seven-year-old girl for her two miscarriages
  • After his girlfriend unsuccessfully attempted suicide, the man took his daughter to Seoul last August and murdered her on the first night of their stay
Topic |   South Korea
Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 12:14pm, 1 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Chinese man killed his daughter by choking her and pushing her underwater in a bathtub. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE