A pedestrian walks past a stock market indicator board in Tokyo. Photo: EPA
Asian economies must coordinate policies and involve China to bounce back from coronavirus, experts say
- Strategic plan argues that if Asian countries successfully coordinate their responses to the coronavirus, they will encourage the US and Europe to follow a similar path
- ‘Without international cooperation and coordination, the world is facing … lasting economic stagnation on a scale not seen since the Great Depression,’ study co-author says
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A pedestrian walks past a stock market indicator board in Tokyo. Photo: EPA