Japanese indigenous Ainu tour guide Yoshiji Ishii at work near the town of Shari, on the northern island of Hokkaido. Photo: AFP
Cultural appropriation? Japan’s indigenous Ainu wary of Chinese bid to trademark their name for smartphone cases

  • An application has been lodged with Japan’s Patent Office by an individual in Shenzhen seeking to trademark ‘Ainu’
  • The Ainu people are indigenous to Japan’s northernmost island, and Japan last year enacted legislation aimed at protecting Ainu culture
Kyodo
Updated: 3:06pm, 3 Jun, 2020

