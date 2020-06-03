Japanese indigenous Ainu tour guide Yoshiji Ishii at work near the town of Shari, on the northern island of Hokkaido. Photo: AFP
Cultural appropriation? Japan’s indigenous Ainu wary of Chinese bid to trademark their name for smartphone cases
- An application has been lodged with Japan’s Patent Office by an individual in Shenzhen seeking to trademark ‘Ainu’
- The Ainu people are indigenous to Japan’s northernmost island, and Japan last year enacted legislation aimed at protecting Ainu culture
Topic | Japan
Japanese indigenous Ainu tour guide Yoshiji Ishii at work near the town of Shari, on the northern island of Hokkaido. Photo: AFP